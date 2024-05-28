No final decision on dry days says Kerala Chief secretary

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversies surrounding the reported participation of key tourism department officials in the meeting to draft a new liquor policy for the state, Chief Secretary V Venu has stepped forward to clarify the situation. Addressing concerns raised by various quarters, Venu affirmed that while there were indeed bureaucratic-level discussions on the matter, no conclusive decisions had been made regarding the lifting of dry days for liquor sales.

In a statement issued, Venu emphasised that recent reports suggesting a definite alteration in the excise policy were baseless. The government’s clarification comes in the wake of Opposition scrutiny, particularly surrounding allegations of bribery. The Opposition had pointed fingers at the tourism minister, alleging interference in the domain of the excise department.

In his statement on Monday, the chief secretary said that certain discussions were held as per his direction to improve the state’s financial situation. A fake campaign is on the rounds misinterpreting these discussions, he said.

“For a long time, stakeholders in the industries and tourism sectors have been demanding the lifting of dry days. Stakeholders in the excise sector too had demanded the same. The meeting on excise matters convened by the chief secretary on January 4 had discussed the matter. But a final decision was not taken,” he said in the statement.