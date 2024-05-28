One fisherman dead, three others injured after boat capsizes at Muthalapozhi in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fisherman died while three sustained injuries after their boat capsized at Muthalapozhi on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Abraham, a native of Anchuthengu.

Abraham, along with three others, were returning to the harbour after fishing in a fibre boat when the vessel capsized.

The sea has been rough owing to inclement weather and the boat capsized after being tossed by strong waves. The fishermen nearby rescued the four out of the water and rushed them to hospital. However, Abraham could not be saved. The others are recuperating on Chirayinkeezhu taluk hospital.