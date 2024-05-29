Kerala Kalamandalam to open its courses to international students

KOCHI: Exploring the possibility of developing the varsity into an international research centre for art and culture, Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University is opening its courses to international students. The Study in Kerala (SiK) programme at Kerala Kalamandalam, administered by the Office of International Affairs, allows students from foreign universities to transfer credits earned at Kalamandalam to their home universities.

In a bid to align with the universities in the United States, Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor B Ananthakrishnan and registrar P Rajesh Kumar have gone to New Orleans to attend the National Higher Education International Expo in which representatives of around 1,000 varsities are participating.

Under the International Students Mobility Programme, students of US universities can pursue one semester of their undergraduate courses in a foreign university. During the four-day expo that starts on Tuesday, the Kalamandalam VC will meet representatives of around 15 universities. The team is also planning to sign a memorandum of understanding with a Malayalee Association in the US for promoting cultural exchange.

“Under the Study in Kerala Programme, we are offering an opportunity for undergraduate students of foreign varsities to enrol in the regular semester curriculum at Kerala Kalamandalam, as well as in courses developed by academic experts in frontier areas such as languages, social sciences, arts and culture, aligning with Kalamandalam’s curriculum framework. Additionally, we provide short-term courses ranging from three months to fourteen days, customised to meet the needs of students and their home institutions,” Ananthakrishnan told TNIE.

The courses can be on the political economy of Kerala festivals, gender and performing arts, Kerala culture and language, caste system, environment and science.