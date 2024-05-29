Kochi faces heavy rainfall and flooding, fishermen escape capsized boat

KOCHI : Heavy rain following a cloudburst inundated several parts of Kochi city and threw traffic out of gear on Tuesday, barely days before the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala. The observatory at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kalamassery recorded 103mm rainfall between 9.05am and 10.05 am. As per the IMD classification, if any station records over 100mm rainfall in an hour, it can be considered a cloudburst.

The downpour flooded the Edappally-Aluva stretch of the NH, leading to bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road, as well as on the flyover. Infopark, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery and several other parts of Kochi city were flooded too. Water also entered around 400 houses in Thrikkakara and Kalamassery.

“Today (Tuesday), we witnessed real cloudburst in Kalamassery. The rain gauge at Cusat recorded 103mm rainfall between 9.05am and 10.05am,” said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash. He said the impact of Cyclone Remal in the Bay of Bengal and the strengthening of westerly winds have made conditions favourable for the onset of monsoon. “The characteristics of Tuesday’s rain were a mix of pre-monsoon and southwest monsoon rainfall. On May 22, our gauge at Maliankara near Paravur recorded 96mm rainfall,” Abhilash said.

The house of writer M Leelavathy was among the houses flooded in Thrikkakara in the morning. The water entered her house and reached to a height of upto 2ft, damaging several books. At Fort Kochi, an uprooted tree fell on a KSRTC bus, leading to traffic snarls. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed the tree and restored the traffic.