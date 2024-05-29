Kochi: Health dept inspects 887 eateries

KOCHI: The district health department, in coordination with the local self-government institutions, carried out inspections at 887 eateries as part of ensuring general hygiene.

“Notices were issued to 53 institutions and a fine of Rs 17,400 was levied on roadside eateries and hotels this month. The drive saw 69 teams participating. In April, 95 eateries received notices for failing to adhere to the hygiene standards,” the district medical officer said in a statement.

The inspections were carried out in roadside eateries, hotels, cool bars, juice stalls, catering centres, bakeries, ice factories, drinking water bottling plants, private drinking water plants, ice cream and soda manufacturing units etc.

Several violations, including employees working without health cards, smoking, preparing food in unhygienic conditions, improper waste disposal, choking drainage, polluting water sources and functioning without licenses were detected during the drive.