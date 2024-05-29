Kunhalikutty not in contention for Rajya Sabha seat: IUML

MALAPPURAM : Amid swirling reports speculating the possible scenario wherein Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty might assert his claim for the Rajya Sabha seat offered by the Congress, IUML supremo Panakkad Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, on Tuesday, unequivocally clarified that the party was not contemplating Kunhalikutty’s candidacy for the seat.

Recent reports suggested that Kunhalikutty would lay claim to the Rajya Sabha seat should the INDIA bloc come to power at the Centre following the 2024 general elections, aiming to secure representation for the party in the Union government.

However, Thangal dismissed these claims, emphasising Kunhalikutty’s current role as the leader of the party’s Kerala unit and rejecting such speculation as unfounded. With the terms of three Rajya Sabha members set to expire on July 1, it is anticipated that LDF will secure two seats while the remaining seat is expected to be won by UDF.

“Congress promised that the Rajya Sabha seat will be given to the IUML. However, the party is not considering Kunhalikutty for the post. He is currently serving as a MLA in Kerala and has been entrusted with party responsibilities here. IUML’s priority is to bring the UDF back to power in the state and Kunhalikutty is a capable person to help the UDF with it,” Thangal said.

He further said names of youngsters in the party are also under consideration as they asked for chances to contest in the recent general election. “However, discussions related to the seat have not begun yet. It will start only after the election results are announced on June 4,” Thangal added.

Kunhalikutty also clarified that he was not planning to return to the Parliament.

“I have enough responsibilities in Kerala. So, I will not be staking claim for the Rajya Sabha seat. Sadiq Ali Thangal will decide who will be the Rajya Sabha candidate for the party,” Kunhalikutty said.