Rape case registered against director Omar Lulu based on actor’s complaint

KOCHI : Police have registered a case against director Omar Lulu for allegedly raping an actor multiple times. The case was registered at Nedumbassery Police Station and the statement of the victim was recorded recently.

According to police officials, the complainant alleged that Omar raped her after taking her to several places between January and April this year. The director promised to cast her in his movies. Following the rape, the accused had also promised to marry her. “The victim first filed a complaint with Kochi city police commissioner. Based on the complaint, Palarivattom police conducted a probe. However, considering that the rape incident took place near Nedumbassery, the case was recently transferred to us. We have registered a case for rape under IPC Section 376. The statement of the victim has been recorded. Now film director, Omar Lulu, who is the sole accused in the case will be summoned for questioning,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Omar has responded to allegations claiming it as part of a personal grudge. According to him, he maintained a close friendship with the complainant and she acted in his last movie. However, their relationship ended six months back. Now she has come up with the allegation after she was denied a role in an ongoing project. Omar said that he would fully cooperate with the police investigation.