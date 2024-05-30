A woman passenger gives birth to a child on the KSRTC bus

KOCHI: A 37-year-old woman passenger gave birth to a girl child on a KSRTC bus in Thrissur. Serina, wife of Lijesh in Manro house in Thirunavaaya, was travelling on a bus from Angamaly to Thottilpalam on Wednesday. She experienced labour pain once the bus reached Peramangalam Police station and he was immediately taken to Amala Hospital, Thrissur.

"As the KSRTC staff realised that the lady was experiencing pain, she was brought to the hospital. The bus reached her by 12.30 in the afternoon. The delivery was almost completed. The doctors and nurses helped to take the child out," said the spokesperson of Amala Hospital. She was in the ninth month of her pregnancy and was going to the hospital.