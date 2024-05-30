Kerala: Transport Minister sends gifts to baby born in KSRTC bus

THRISSUR: A day after the baby was born in a KSRTC bus, Assistant Transport Officer Ubaid TA representing Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar handed over gifts to the new born baby and the bold mother who have been under treatment at Amala hospital.

It was at noon on Wednesday, heavily pregnant Serine, wife of Lifesh, a native of Thirunavaya in Malappuram district, shared about her labour pain to co-passengers.

Though one of the passengers called emergency services for an ambulance, she was not in a stage to be shifted to an ambulance. Thus, the driver and the conductor of the bus decided to take the Malappuram bound KSRTC bus to the nearest hospital which is Amala hospital.

The expert team of gynecologists and nurses led by Dr. Anoj Kattookkaran were ready in front of the hospital to take care of Serina. Finally, Serina gave birth to a baby girl while inside the KSRTC bus. Soon after cutting the umbilical cord, the doctor shifted the baby to NICU for preliminary examinations.

With utmost care, Sreina was shifted to observation within minutes after the natural birth.

"It was a first of a kind experience for us. Both the mother and baby are healthy and happy. It is the fifth child of the couple and they are yet to name her," shared Joseph Varghese, PRO, Amala hospital. He added that the child was out of Neonatal ICU on Thursday while they would be discharged from hospital on Friday if all is fine.

Serina and Lijesh married after falling in love and have been living on their own since then. On the day of the incident, Serina was returning home after paying a visit to her elder two children who have been staying in a hostel for education.The couple is yet to name the child.

After receiving the gifts from the minister on behalf of the mother and child, Amala Director Fr. Julius Arakkal said that the hospital would take care of the costs of the treatment until they get discharged from there.