Kochi businessman caters to green-fuel boat demands

KOCHI: Come June, an innovative solar-electric boat manufactured fully in Kochi will enhance the experience of tourists and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. It is the eighth green-fuel vessel being built by NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats, owned by Kochi resident Sandith Thandassery, to be delivered outside the state.

“Our latest beauty ‘Limo’ is getting ready to hit the waters. The fully air-conditioned boat, with a capacity for 30 passengers, will be transported to Ayodhya by the first week of June after trials. This is the first solar boat in the country with air-conditioning too run on solar energy. The boat will be owned by UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency) and deployed in the Sarayu river for tourist services,” Sandith, who graduated from IIT Madras with a B Tech degree in Naval Architecture, told TNIE.

The construction of a 16-seat solar-electric boat and a 25-seat semi luxury solar-electric boat is in the final stages, with the boats set to be delivered to clients in West Bengal and Punjab respectively. Besides, 20 solar-electric boats are being manufactured for use in the state.