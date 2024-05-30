Over 100 suffer from ‘food poisoning’ in Kerala

PALAKKAD: Over 100 people suffered from suspected food poisoning after taking part in a biryani challenge organised by the CPM Thirumittakode local committee (Karukaputhur) in Palakkad. The affected people sought treatment for diarrhoea and other related issues at various public health centres on Wednesday.

It was on Tuesday that the biryani challenge was organised, aimed at raising Rs 10,00,000/- (rupees ten lakhs) for the ‘party development works’ in and around Karukaputhur. The nearby party local committees -- Peringode, Nagalassery, Chalissery and Pattithara -- all coming under the Thrithala area committee, too actively participated in the challenge. The biryani, packed in aluminium foil containers and charged Rs 100 a pack, was distributed among those who placed orders in advance before 11 am on Tuesday.

“It is true that people have come to us reporting diarrhoea after consuming biryani. We have directed ASHA workers in the respective areas to collect phone numbers of the affected people,” said a health official requesting anonymity.