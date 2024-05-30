Relentless Rain cripples Kerala

Kochi, which had barely recovered from Tuesday’s cloudburst, saw waterlogging for the second consecutive day. Kalamassery, North Paravoor, Thrikkakara, Kakkanad, Edapally and MG Road bore the brunt of the rain. North Paravoor and Kalamassery received 130mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm, while Choondy received 90mm rainfall during the period. Around 100 people, including those from 20 families, in North Paravoor were shifted to relief camps after their houses were flooded. Several houses were damaged.

Heavy rain in Kottayam destroyed two houses and partially damaged 16 over the past two days. Two deaths have been reported in the district this week in rain-related incidents, while one person went missing. As many as 398 people from 103 families have been shifted to the 17 relief camps that have been opened across the district. Meanwhile, the rising water levels in Meenachil and Manimala rivers are posing a serious threat of flooding to low-lying areas. High-range areas of Vagamon and Koottikkal in the district will be at the risk of landslides if the heavy rain persists.