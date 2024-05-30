Relentless Rain cripples Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI : Normal life came to a standstill after heavy rain pounded south and central Kerala since Wednesday morning, flooding several low-lying areas, and prompting authorities to shift several families to relief camps. The rain also inundated roads, bringing traffic to a grinding halt at many places.
Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Thrissur districts were hit the worst.
In Thiruvananthapuram, water from the Killiyar river, Amayizhanjan canal and other stormwater drains spilled onto the streets and entered houses. Long queues of vehicles were seen on the streets of East Fort and Thampanoor, which resembled mini streams. Sixty-six people from 17 families were shifted to eight camps across the district.
Kochi, which had barely recovered from Tuesday’s cloudburst, saw waterlogging for the second consecutive day. Kalamassery, North Paravoor, Thrikkakara, Kakkanad, Edapally and MG Road bore the brunt of the rain. North Paravoor and Kalamassery received 130mm of rainfall from 8.30am to 5.30pm, while Choondy received 90mm rainfall during the period. Around 100 people, including those from 20 families, in North Paravoor were shifted to relief camps after their houses were flooded. Several houses were damaged.
Heavy rain in Kottayam destroyed two houses and partially damaged 16 over the past two days. Two deaths have been reported in the district this week in rain-related incidents, while one person went missing. As many as 398 people from 103 families have been shifted to the 17 relief camps that have been opened across the district. Meanwhile, the rising water levels in Meenachil and Manimala rivers are posing a serious threat of flooding to low-lying areas. High-range areas of Vagamon and Koottikkal in the district will be at the risk of landslides if the heavy rain persists.
In Thrissur, water entered Ashwini Hospital, causing inconvenience to patients. In Alappuzha, relief camps were opened in Ambalappuzha.
HC raps Kochiites
The HC blamed Kochi residents for waterlogging, citing people dumping plastic and other waste in public, which then flow into canals and water bodies and block them. “Every citizen should think that throwing waste could have been avoided,” said Justice Devan Ramachandran
Flow chart
(Max rain received)
Piravom: 200.2 mm (Ekm)
Poonjar: 176.5mm (Kottayam)
Kayamkulam: 142.2 mm (Alappuzha)
Enamackel: 115 mm (Thrissur) - (Tuesday 8.30am-Wednesday 8.30am)
North Paravoor, Kalamassery: 130 mm (Ernakulam)
T’Puram city: 90 mm
Cheruvanchery: 90 mm (Kannur)
Ulanad: 80 mm (P’Thitta) - (Wednesday (8.30am-5.30pm)