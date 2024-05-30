Shone George levels fresh charges against CMRL-Exalogic

KOCHI: BJP leader Shone George, a complainant in the CMRL pay-off case, has come up with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena T.

“It is learnt that there is a huge trail of money emanating from the transactions in an account maintained with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UAE. in the name of Exalogic Consulting, Media City, UAE. The particular account was operated by Veena Thaikandiyil and one Suneesh M during the period 2016 to 2019, and huge funds were routed through various accounts maintained with banks in USA,” he said at a press conference in Kochi on Wednesday.

Shone said he has already shared the details of the account with the Special Director (Southern Region), ED, Chennai, and SFIO, which has already begun an inquiry into the matter. “If the allegations are proved wrong, he can file a defamation case against me. A huge amount of money was transacted to the account in the name of Exalogic Consulting, Media City, UAE, from SNC Lavalin and PwC companies. Everybody knows the links of CM with SNC Lavalin since 1999 and the case is currently before the Supreme Court,” Shone said.

The deals with PwC triggered a row during the tenure of M Sivasankar as principal secretary to the CM. PwC signed an agreement with the government on December 1, 2018, and the contract ended on November 30, 2020. The transactions happened in the Abu Dhabi Bank account during this period and the revelations made by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, about her appointment have now proven true, added Shone.