CPM meet to take up RS seat issue on May 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat to be held on Friday is likely to take up the Rajya Sabha seat issue. Of the three seats that fall vacant, the LDF will be able to retain two seats.

While the CPM is expected to retain one seat, both the Kerala Congress and CPI have staked their claim on the second seat. According to the LDF leadership, no formal discussions or bilateral talks have begun on the Rajya Sabha seat issue.

As it is certain that the KC(M) and CPI would stake their claim on the seat, the CPM leadership is all set to approach the issue very cautiously. “Party secretariat to be held on Friday might take up the issue. If the issue is not taken up on Friday, it will be considered in the June 7 secretariat meeting as the nomination papers have to be submitted between June 7 and 13. We will consider all options and find an amicable solution. We are confident of settling the issue,” a secretariat member told TNIE.

Unlike in the UDF, it is the political stability of the LDF that gives the CPM the confidence to solve any issues amicably, the leader said. This is giving confidence to the two allies KC(M) and CPI. However, it has also posed a challenge to the CPM as it has to satisfy the two parties.