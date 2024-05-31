Death of student JS Sidharthan: Kerala HC grants bail to 19 suspects

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to 19 suspects charged of abetting the suicide of Sidharthan J S, a second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode in Wayanad.

Sidharthan allegedly died by suicide on February 18, 2024, after being brutally ragged and assaulted at his college.

The court, according to Live Law, held that there is no prima facie material that indicates that the accused students instigated Sidharthan to commit suicide. It stated that bail cannot be denied merely due to the sentiments of the society.