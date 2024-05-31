Kerala law reforms commission member Lizamma Augustine dies at 74

KOCHI: Lizamma Augustine, former district sessions judge and member of the state law reform commission, passed away early on Friday. She was 74. She is the wife of former legislator Sebastian Paul.

Lizamma began her judicial service career as the munsiff magistrate of Kasaragod in 1985. Later she served as sub-judge, district judge, motor accident claims tribunal, and Joint secretary of the Law Department.

She retired as the chairperson of the Kerala Agricultural Income Tax and Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, and the chairperson of the Kerala Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal. She also served as a judicial member of the Company Law Board in Chennai. During her illustrious career she authored the book 'Forgotten Victim.'

She is survived by her children Don Sebastian (journalist, Norway), Ron Sebastian (high court law practitioner), Shawn Sebastian (journalist), and in-laws Delma Dominic and Sabeena P Ismael.

Lizamma is the daughter of the late Augustine Palamattom and Anastasia and hailed from the Ernakulam Providence Road Moonjapilly family. She was also the director of Paul's Law Academy and Arbitrator in the High Court.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11.30 am at St. Francis Assisi Cathedral, Cemetery Junction, Ernakulam.