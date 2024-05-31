NSUI secretary murder shocks KSU leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: News of the murder of Birru Sampath Kumar aka Raj Sampath Kumar, the NSUI secretary in-charge of the KSU, on Thursday has come as a shock to the KSU leaders in Kerala.
Sampath’s body, with no clothes on and injury marks all over, was found abandoned in a marshy land at Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning.
Mourning his colleague’s untimely demise, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier said he and Sampath were originally scheduled to attend the 67th KSU Founders’ Day celebration in Palakkad on Thursday.
“Sampath was a practising lawyer in Andhra Pradesh. He had called me on Wednesday evening saying he was held up with a case and will not be able to reach Palakkad for the event. To my horror, I heard news of his brutal murder a few hours later,” said Aloysius.
Sampath’s demise comes two days after he suspended four KSU leaders following the alleged drunken brawl during the KSU southern regional study camp on Saturday.