NSUI secretary murder shocks KSU leaders

Mourning his colleague’s untimely demise, KSU state president Aloysius Xavier said he and Sampath were originally scheduled to attend the 67th KSU Founders’ Day celebration in Palakkad on Thursday.

“Sampath was a practising lawyer in Andhra Pradesh. He had called me on Wednesday evening saying he was held up with a case and will not be able to reach Palakkad for the event. To my horror, I heard news of his brutal murder a few hours later,” said Aloysius.

Sampath’s demise comes two days after he suspended four KSU leaders following the alleged drunken brawl during the KSU southern regional study camp on Saturday.