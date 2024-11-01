13k cops to be deployed for Sabarimala duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will field 13,655 cops for Sabarimala duty as the hilltop shrine is bracing to receive pilgrims for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku season. The cop deployment will be done in six phases - each phase lasting 12 days.

The Armed Battalions will deploy 7,959 cops, while 5,696 personnel will be provided by the local police. In each phase there will be around 2000-2270 cops on duty in Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal. Headquarters ADGP S Sreejith is the chief police coordinator, while South Zone IG S Shyamsundar is the joint police coordinator.

Thiruvananthapuram Range IG S Ajeetha Begum, Ernakulam Range IG Thomson Jose and Kochi City Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya are the additional police coordinators. During each phase of deployment, an officer of the rank of IPS will act as Special Officer to co-ordinate activities.

Some of the junior IPS officers will function as Joint Special Officers, while officers of the rank of Additional SPs will function as Assistant Special Officer. The deployment of Special Officers will be done in five phases. Police sources said all arrangements have been made to cater to the security needs of the temple.

As many as 60 trained cops will function in 13 counters that will be set up for verification of the credentials of the devotees, who have booked through the virtual queue. As many as 17 parking complexes have been set up which can collectively hold 7,500 vehicles, police sources added.