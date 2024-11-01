Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas I passes away

KOCHI: Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, who guided the Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church amid the onslaught of legal cases that led to the loss of churches and other infrastructure, and set it on the path of revival, passed away on Thursday.

Mor Baselios Thomas I was 95. He suffered from age-related ailments and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi for the past six months. In his death, the Jacobite Church has lost a general who was a one-man army.

Born on July 22, 1929, as the sixth son of Mathai, of the Cheruvillil family of Vadayambadi, Puthencruz, and Kolencherry Kallunkal Kunjamma, Mor Baselios Thomas I was christened C M Thomas. Life was not a bed of roses for him. His was an aristocratic family, which, by the time of his birth, had fallen on hard times. Frequent bouts of illness during childhood affected his education.

Concerned about the sickly child, his devout mother used to take him to Malecruz Dayara where the relics of St Kuriakose, Patriarch St Ignatius Elias III and St Gregorios of Parumala are interred.

After one such visit, his mother is believed to have had a vision while praying, which prompted her to dedicate little Thomas to church service. It is said that right after she made the decision, the boy was cured of his illness.

His family’s financial difficulties forced Thomas to end his education in class IV. To support the family, he joined the postal department as a mail runner. However, his spiritual education flourished under the guidance of Njarthunkal Koruthu Malpan, Moosa Saloma Ramban (Mor Chrysostomos) and Kadavil Paul Ramban (Paulose Mar Athanasius).