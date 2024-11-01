CPM coming up with fabricated stories to save Divya: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after controversy over late ADM Naveen Babu’s reported remark to Kannur collector, the Congress leadership came out against the CPM. The CPM has been coming up with fabricated stories to save former district panchayat president, P P Divya, alleged Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala.

The order issued by the Thalassery Sessions Court, dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Divya, quoted a statement from the collector that the late ADM met him at his chamber and admitted to ‘committing a mistake.’ Terming the collector’s statement suspicious, Chennithala said it shows that the CPM will stoop to any level to save Divya.

Likening it to what happened to NRI businessman Sajan, of Anthor, who died by suicide after being denied clearance for his business initiative, Chennithala said such fabricated stories are being made to portray the ADM as a corrupt official. It shows that more such stories will come out soon, he said.