CPM coming up with fabricated stories to save Divya: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after controversy over late ADM Naveen Babu’s reported remark to Kannur collector, the Congress leadership came out against the CPM. The CPM has been coming up with fabricated stories to save former district panchayat president, P P Divya, alleged Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala.
The order issued by the Thalassery Sessions Court, dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Divya, quoted a statement from the collector that the late ADM met him at his chamber and admitted to ‘committing a mistake.’ Terming the collector’s statement suspicious, Chennithala said it shows that the CPM will stoop to any level to save Divya.
Likening it to what happened to NRI businessman Sajan, of Anthor, who died by suicide after being denied clearance for his business initiative, Chennithala said such fabricated stories are being made to portray the ADM as a corrupt official. It shows that more such stories will come out soon, he said.
The Congress leader said the collector had not made such a statement in his deposition before the police and during investigation by the Land Revenue Commissioner. “Even Revenue Minister K Rajan has stated this. That he came up with a new statement now shows that it has been made under tremendous pressure. Soon, the NGO Union members at the Collectorate too came out with such statements in a bid to whitewash Divya. The CPM has been playing a double game. On one side, it has declared support to Naveen Babu’s family in Pathanamthitta, and on the other, it is doing everything to save Divya,” he said.
Chennithala demanded that an investigation be conducted into the allegation that the inquest and postmortem were conducted before Naveen Babu’s family reached the place.