Customised weather forecast for Sabarimala pilgrims set for rollout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is set to launch a special weather forecasting service for Sabarimala, starting this Mandala Pooja season, which is just two weeks away. The initiative mirrors forecasting practices used at major pilgrimage sites like Char Dham — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

“We will provide a customised forecast for Sabarimala, focusing on key areas such as Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal. We will also offer ‘nowcast’ weather updates for three hours, which is ideal for pilgrims,” said IMD director (Kerala) Neetha K Gopal.

The seven-day forecast aims to assist pilgrims in planning their trips, while the nowcast will enhance preparedness. Sabarimala is especially susceptible to the northeast monsoon, which brings rapid cloud formation and intense rainfall, posing risks to thousands of pilgrims making the trek to the hill shrine, warned weather experts.

The home department has requested dedicated weather services for the area this season. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also suggested that the IMD establish three automatic weather stations (AWSs) in Sannidhanam, Pampa, and Nilackal.

To support the new forecasts, the Meteorological Centre in Kerala plans to utilise existing resources, including the Doppler Weather Radar in Kochi, satellite imagery, and the AWS in Pathanamthitta.