Kerala Chief Minister's police medal not to be presented to ADGP on November 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Police Department has decided not to present the Chief Minister’s police medal to Armed Battalion ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Friday. The directive in this regard was issued by State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to the Commandant of the Special Armed Police, who oversees the event.

Ajithkumar was already selected for the medal. The message sent to the officer did not mention the reason for such a decision. However, it’s assumed that the decision not to award the laurel was taken on account of the ongoing Vigilance probe against the officer.

The Vigilance probe was necessitated by the allegations of financial misappropriation and amassment of wealth raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar. Ajith was removed as ADGP Law and Order, a powerful post that he held from October 2022, after the State Police Chief reported that the officer had made lapses by clandestinely meeting the RSS leaders. However, sources in the Police Headquarters said Ajith had expressed inability to attend the event due to a personal reason.