Kerala will move forward with new initiatives: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite challenges, Kerala will move forward building its future banking on the strong foundation it has built over the last 68 years, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In an article on the eve of the Kerala Formation Day, the chief minister elaborated on the major developmental activities taken by the LDF government in the areas of health, road development, public education, agriculture, and industries, among a few.

He gave special emphasis on making Kerala future-ready by focusing on technology, and carbon neutrality. He criticised the Union government for torpedoing the development initiatives of the state government such as Life Mission and KIIFB.

He also criticised the Congress for siding with the Centre at the cost of the progress of the state. He even accused both for playing politics in the state’s effort to rebuild Wayanad which was affected by devastating landslides.

“The Centre is humiliating disaster victims and survivors. It is cruel negligence that not even a single paisa has been allocated as central assistance even af ter 90 days of the disaster. The Union government has granted assistance to other states affected by natural disasters without even waiting for them to officially request assistance.

Denying assistance only to Kerala makes it clear that this neglect is deliberate and politically motivated ,”said Pinarayi. Pinarayi said the Left government has been going forward, without getting affected by such crises. “Efforts should be taken towards a slew of initiatives like expediting industrial development, renovating agricultural sector, job creation at the regional level, efficient waste disposal mechanism, preventing lifestyle diseases and setting up speedy travel facilities,” said the CM.