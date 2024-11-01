late ADM Naveen Babu’s wife comes out against Kannur collector, calling his statement a lie

PATHANAMTHITTA: K Manjusha, wife of late ADM Naveen Babu, on Thursday came out against the statement of Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan that the ADM had told him that he made a ‘mistake.’ Speaking to reporters, Manjusha said the collector was not close enough with Naveen for him to disclose such personal matters.

“Whatever he is saying is a lie. Naveen Babu had no personal relationship with the collector. There is no chance that Naveen could have told him anything to him. The collector, who treats his subordinates poorly, is not someone with whom personal matters could be shared. I don’t believe the collector. His statements are suspicious,” she said.

Collector’s statement had found reference in the order issued by Thalassery Sessions Judge K T Nisar Ahammed, who denied anticipatory bail to former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya, in connection with the suicide abetment case.