Sandeep Varier stays away from BJP campaign activities in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: While the bypoll days are coming closer, internal dissent appears to be troubling the BJP in the Palakkad constituency. In the latest development, BJP state leader and former spokesperson Sandeep Varier walked out and has remained unreachable for campaign activities.

As per sources, his dissatisfaction stemmed from not being allotted a seat on the stage with senior leaders during the NDA candidate convention held on Monday, which was inaugurated by Metroman E Sreedharan.

“Many senior leaders were present on stage that day, while Sandeep had to sit among the audience,” said a BJP leader from Vadakkanthara. He clarified that the seating arrangement was due to the large number of senior leaders and should not be misinterpreted as dissent.

He also declined to comment on whether Sandeep’s absence would impact the party’s campaign. Sandeep was earlier actively campaigning for NDA candidate C Krishnakumar in Palakkad. He also brought up a letter, allegedly written in 1991 by CPM leader and former Palakkad municipal chairman M S Gopalakrishnan to then BJP district president T Chandrasekharan, seeking support during campaign days—an issue that has created headaches for the CPM.

However, Congress leaders claim that Sandeep’s absence may be a tactic by the BJP to divert attention from the alleged BJP-CPM deal.