Tragedies fail to dampen Craze for pyrotechnics

KOCHI: The gory sight of the Puttingal temple fireworks display tragedy, that claimed the lives of 110 people and left around 500 people maimed refuses to fade from memory even after eight years. It was around 3.30 am on April 10, 2016, when the disaster happened. A spark fell on crackers kept in the storage room causing a massive explosion. As it dawned, the Puttingal temple ground at Paravur in Kollam district looked like a battlefield.

Sabarimala, Malanada, Thrissur, Puttingal and Neeleshwaram... Kerala has witnessed many horrifying fireworks display accidents, but the passion for pyrotechnics fails to die despite tragedies. Though there have been recommendations to shift to digital or electronic fireworks display which are safer, temple committees refuse to adopt change, in the name of tradition and rituals.

Eight years after the Puttingal tragedy, an explosion during a fireworks display at a temple at Neeleshwaram in Kasaragod left 150 people injured on October 29. It seems we have not learnt lessons from the Puttingal disaster. The recommendations of the judicial commission formed by the state and the expert committee formed by the Centre remain trapped in red tape. The state authorities turn a blind eye towards the violations at fireworks displays and fling caution to the wind under pressure from politicians.

Pyrotechnics display has always been a fascination for Keralites and the bright colours glittering in the sky painting the night in vibrant hues have been the main attraction of festivities. The organisers of temple and church festivals have been competing for decades to make the fireworks display more colourful. But there has been little initiative from the government to stop the mad race.