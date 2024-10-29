Over 150 injured, eight critical in fireworks accident at temple festival in Kerala's Kasargod

KASARGOD: Over 150 people including women and children were injured in a fireworks accident during the Anjuambalam Veerarkav Temple festival near Neeleswaram here on Monday midnight, police said. Eight of them are in critical condition.

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru.

District Collector Inbasekar K, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns.

"The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged," he said.

He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.