AMMA to reconstitute executive committee following allegations, Says Suresh Gopi

KOCHI: Talks were on in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) to form a new executive committee and revive the association, actor and Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi said in Kochi on Friday.

The previous AMMA executive committee was dissolved two months ago following sexual misconduct and assault allegations levelled against its members after the release of the Justice Hema Committee report.

The actor-politician, who was interacting with reporters after inaugurating a gathering of AMMA members and their families as well as the association’s Kerala Piravi celebrations, said he had spoken to officials of the association on reconstituting the executive committee and reviving the association.

“I have initiated a discussion with the officials. Let responsible persons take a call on it,” he said. Actor Mohanlal had resigned as the AMMA executive committee president after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against key members. The entire committee was disbanded on August 27, and was replaced by an ad hoc panel.