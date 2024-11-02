CPM eyes electoral gains with Kodakara hawala case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh revelations in the Kodakara hawala case promise to be a shot in the arm for the ruling CPM, which is lodged in a tough triangular contest in the assembly by-election to Palakkad, where the BJP enjoys immense heft.
The state government has decided to initiate a fresh investigation into the matter. And the CPM hopes to make the alleged slack on the part of central agencies in investigating the matter a major issue in the current cycle of bypolls in the state.
“Thrissur has turned out to be the epicentre of BJP’s hawala transactions in the state,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan said. “The hawala money was delivered to the BJP Thrissur office for disbursal to all districts.
The office secretary’s revelation that he did not inform the police at the behest of the BJP leaders itself is evidence that the whole episode was carried out with the knowledge of the party leadership. This calls for a further investigation,” he told TNIE.
The party leadership plans to reach out to neutral voters and youngsters in the knowledge that the allegations would affect the morale of the BJP. The CPM also senses an opportunity to press ahead during the final legs of campaigning in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad.
The CPM, which has been facing accusations of colluding with the BJP to thwart enforcement directorate and income tax investigations into a series of allegations, including those against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, would likely use the opportunity to defend its stance. “State police have asked the ED and IT department to take over the case. They are yet to respond. We will raise the issue in our campaign,” Govindan said.
CPM also hopes to train its guns on the Congress. “V D Satheesan is refusing to criticise the BJP, whose hand in the hawala transaction has now come to light. The Congress wants to protect the BJP at any cost,” a CPM state committee member said.