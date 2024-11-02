CPM eyes electoral gains with Kodakara hawala case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh revelations in the Kodakara hawala case promise to be a shot in the arm for the ruling CPM, which is lodged in a tough triangular contest in the assembly by-election to Palakkad, where the BJP enjoys immense heft.

The state government has decided to initiate a fresh investigation into the matter. And the CPM hopes to make the alleged slack on the part of central agencies in investigating the matter a major issue in the current cycle of bypolls in the state.

“Thrissur has turned out to be the epicentre of BJP’s hawala transactions in the state,” CPM state secretary M V Govindan said. “The hawala money was delivered to the BJP Thrissur office for disbursal to all districts.

The office secretary’s revelation that he did not inform the police at the behest of the BJP leaders itself is evidence that the whole episode was carried out with the knowledge of the party leadership. This calls for a further investigation,” he told TNIE.