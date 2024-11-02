Kerala government for further probe into Kodakara Hawala case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant development ahead of crucial by-elections, the LDF government in the state has decided to conduct further investigation into the 2021 Kodakara hawala case, allegedly involving BJP leaders.
The decision was taken after talks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday in view of fresh divulgence by former BJP Thrissur district office secretary Tirur Satheesan.
On the heels of revelations that the cash stolen from Kodakara was part of hawala money received by state BJP leaders for election expenditure, the CM’s meeting with the DGP discussed further possible action in a case in which a chargesheet has already been filed.
Police will conduct additional probe after getting the consent of the court concerned, sources said. The special investigation team that probed the case filed a chargesheet against 23 people, who are all out on bail.
‘Police had written to I-T, ED suggesting further probe’
The police team will record the statement of Tirur Satheesan before approaching the court for clearance.
According to police sources, sleuths had remarked in the chargesheet that there is scope for further investigations if new evidence comes to
light.
The police department had also written to the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate recommending a probe as the money was reportedly moved through hawala circles. However, the central agencies did little to pursue the matter.
Satheesan claimed that the hawala money meant to foot BJP’s election expenses was kept in the party office in six sacks. He said the money was received at the office the night before the Kodakara heist.
The key accused, Dharmarajan, had visited the party office when BJP state president K Surendran was also present, he alleged.