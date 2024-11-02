Kerala government for further probe into Kodakara Hawala case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a politically significant development ahead of crucial by-elections, the LDF government in the state has decided to conduct further investigation into the 2021 Kodakara hawala case, allegedly involving BJP leaders.

The decision was taken after talks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had with state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Friday in view of fresh divulgence by former BJP Thrissur district office secretary Tirur Satheesan.

On the heels of revelations that the cash stolen from Kodakara was part of hawala money received by state BJP leaders for election expenditure, the CM’s meeting with the DGP discussed further possible action in a case in which a chargesheet has already been filed.

Police will conduct additional probe after getting the consent of the court concerned, sources said. The special investigation team that probed the case filed a chargesheet against 23 people, who are all out on bail.