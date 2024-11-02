Kochi sees spurt in python spotting, forest department blames shrinking habitat

KOCHI: Residents in the city have been complaining about an increase in the presence of pythons. The slithering serpents sneak into the houses and are found curled up under the bed, in corners of the room and in the backyard leaving residents in panic.

The authorised snake rescuers trained by the forest department said they have rescued four pythons from the Fort Kochi area, two each from Vypin and Perandoor Canal area in Kadavanthra and one from Kalamassery during the past two weeks.

However, the forest department rubbishes claims that there is an increase in python population in the city.

“There is no scientific data to prove an increase in python population in the city. I agree that most of the snakes rescued by us are pythons. But Kochi is a natural habitat of the species. Pythons like to stay around wetlands and close to water bodies. You can find them in burrows near drains, canals and marshy areas. We feel an increase in population because there is more reporting. Around 80% of the people contact the Sarpa App if they sight a snake,” said Ernakulam Divisional Forest Officer (Flying Squad) Manu Sathyan.

There are around 250 trained snake rescuers in Ernakulam district and they rescue around 1,500 snakes a year. If an alert is sent to the Sarpa App, the rescuers will communicate through a WhatsApp group and they reach the spot immediately.

The rescued reptiles are handed over to the Special Forest Protection Team in Kodanad who release them in the wild at various locations. Though Forest authorities are releasing snakes caught from the city in the forest areas of Malayattoor and Kothamangalam, experts say it is not a scientific solution. Snakes have a territory and releasing the reptiles caught from the city in the forest will lead to territorial conflict, said a biodiversity expert.