‘Land at Munambam, not Waqf property’, says Kerala LoP Satheesan

KOZHIKODE: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that his party’s declared stand is that the controversial land at Munambam is not Waqf land. Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said the government can solve the issue within 10 minutes if it really wanted.

“I had attended the meeting at Munambam to declare solidarity with the agitations. People were living in the area before land transactions and such land cannot be declared as Waqf property,” he said.

Satheesan said it was the Nasar commission appointed by the Achuthanandan government which identified the land at Munambam as Waqf property.

“Waqf land should be unconditional but there are conditions in the documents of the land. Moreover, the Farook College management had sold portions of the land. Waqf property cannot be subjected to financial transactions,” he said.

Asserting that the issue has nothing to do with the new Waqf Act, Satheesan said the UDF government had taken a stand that it is not a Waqf land.