‘No donation’ temple in Konni bears testimony to Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati’s legacy

PATHANAMTHITTA: The lush greenery surrounding the serene hermitage and temple that accepts no donation mirrors their glorious past. Founded by Advaitha Vedanta exponent Guru Nitya Chaitanya Yati, the Vidyanikethan Gurukulam and the Sharada temple at Mlanthadam, a small hamlet near Konni in Pathanamthitta district, is preserved well by the Varkala-headquartered Narayana Gurukula.

The rituals there are also different from other temples. While others offer nivedyam, food to the deity, or abhishekam -- pouring oil, ghee and such on the idol, the Sharada temple is devoid of all such rituals. The devotees are free to worship the goddess, reciting hymns.

“A board saying no donations and offerings is installed near the Sharada temple. It conveys everything about the place. There are no specific rituals, offerings, or festivals. Here, in this temple, money is not the value system,” said Rajendra Swami, known as Thyageeswaran, a senior monk.

He said Guru Nitya installed the deity “Sharada Devi”, a symbolic representation of education.