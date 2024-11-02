Probe report rules out bribe allegation against ADM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The revenue department’s inquiry report has categorically ruled out the allegation that former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu took bribes for issuing licence for a fuel outlet in Kannur.

The administrative inquiry report was submitted to the chief minister on Friday .

In the report, Land Revenue joint commissioner Geetha A said that no administrative lapses were found in the movement of files related to the issue. On the basis of the findings of the inquiry, the joint land revenue commissioner and the chief secretary have recommended that there is no need for further inquiry into the issue.

However, the Kannur district collector repeated his stance that Naveen Babu had told him after the farewell ceremony that a ‘mistake’ had been committed.

However, the inquiry officer did not seek any further details about the collector's statement. The report did not provide any further details about the reason behind the collector's statement.