SIT interrogates former panchayat president Divya in custody

KANNUR: The special investigation team probing ADM Naveen Babu’s death case got the custody of former district panchayat president P P Divya for questioning.

The Thalassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court granted the probe team’s custody request on Friday. Divya was held in custody until 5pm.

Divya was brought from the women’s jail to the court under heavy police security by Friday noon. After interrogation, Divya was shifted to the jail.

Meanwhile, technical formalities in her bail application are being finalised at the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court, with the case scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. Naveen Babu’s family has also been made a party in the bail hearing.

Meanwhile, a protest led by Congress at the collectorate demanding action against the Kannur collector turned violent. Police deployed water cannons three times to disperse activists who tried to break barricades.

Women activists tried to storm the collectorate premises, but police held their ground. Despite this, Congress supporters refused to retreat, with leaders including Shama Mohamed confronting the officers. Shama was later arrested and removed from the scene.

“The LDF government will always protect Divya. She will be provided five star facilities in jail. The arrogance in her face during the arrest shows the party’s support. If the collector knew anything about Naveen he should have said it earlier. There is no doubt he has been influenced by the CPM,” Shama told the media.