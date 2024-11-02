SSLC, Plus-II exams from March 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC exam 2025 will be held from March 3 to 26, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed here on Friday. The valuation of SSLC answer-scripts will be held from April 8 to 28 at 72 valuation camps and the results are expected to be announced in the third week of May.

While the Information Technology (IT) model exam will be held from January 20 to 30, the IT exam has been scheduled from February 1 to 14. The SSLC model exam will be held from February 17 to 21.

The minister also informed that the second year higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams will be held from March 3 to 26.