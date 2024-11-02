SSLC, Plus-II exams from March 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC exam 2025 will be held from March 3 to 26, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed here on Friday. The valuation of SSLC answer-scripts will be held from April 8 to 28 at 72 valuation camps and the results are expected to be announced in the third week of May.
While the Information Technology (IT) model exam will be held from January 20 to 30, the IT exam has been scheduled from February 1 to 14. The SSLC model exam will be held from February 17 to 21.
The minister also informed that the second year higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams will be held from March 3 to 26.
The Plus-I exams of HSE and VHSE will be held from March 6 to 29. The exams of both years will be held in the afternoon session.
Meanwhile, the decision to hold the Plus-II exams in the afternoon session has met with opposition from various teachers’ unions.
They pointed out that conducting exams in the afternoon hours, during the harsh summer season, would inconvenience the students.
The minister also announced the dates of the final exam for Classes I to IX. The final exam of the Lower Primary (LP) section will be held from February 28 to March 27. The final exam for UP school students will be held from February 27 to March 27.
While Class VIII students will have their final exams from February 24 to March 20, the final exam for Class IX students will be held from February 24 to March 27.