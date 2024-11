KOTTAYAM: Amid criticism from various quarters over its decision to discontinue spot booking for darshan at the Sabarimala temple, the state government on Saturday announced that 10,000 pilgrims will be allowed entry into the shrine, in addition to those booked through the virtual queue. Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said that to accommodate these pilgrims, daily virtual queue bookings have been reduced from 80,000 to 70,000.

Vasavan also announced that all pilgrims visiting the temple during the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will get free insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh. In case of a death, the Travancore Devaswom Board which has introduced the insurance scheme will ensure transportation of the pilgrim’s body back home, he said.

Addressing reporters following the final preparatory meeting of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, Vasavan said: “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced in the assembly that no devotee arriving in Sabarimala will have to go back without darshan.This will be ensured strictly. “

“If devotees arrive without a virtual booking, the government and devaswom board will provide them with necessary facilities for darshan after verifying their documents, such as aadhar card or other identity cards. Rest assured, no devotee will be turned away without getting darshan,” he said.

The minister added centres will be set up at Pampa, Nilackal, and Erumely for document verification of devotees arriving without virtual queue bookings.

Vasavan added that all necessary preparations have been made to ensure a smooth pilgrimage experience during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season.

13,600 cops to control crowd

“Inspections have been completed across key midway shelters (edathavalam) and the road maintenance is scheduled to be completed by November 10. A team of 1,000 Vishudhi Sena personnel will be trained and deployed for sanitation duties,” said Vasavan.

As many as 13,600 police officers will be deployed to manage the crowd and ensure pilgrims’ safety. The Kerala Water Authority has ensured an adequate supply of drinking water at all key entry points, while the irrigation department will install safety fences at major bathing ghats, including Chengannur, Erumely, and Pampa. Parking facilities at Nilackal have been expanded to accommodate 10,000 vehicles, an increase from last season’s capacity of 7,500.