Conferred IAS officers lament discrimination ahead of association election

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the election to the IAS Officers' Association around the corner, conferred officers appear to be a discontented group. The association, which boasts a cadre strength of 165 officials, has faced criticism for not providing proper accommodation or adequate representation to conferred officers.

This neglected segment, comprising 55 officials, often avoids attending association meetings as they are typically relegated to less significant roles, such as joint secretary or other minor positions within the executive committee.

Out of the 165 officials in the Kerala cadre bureaucratic setup, 110 are regular recruits through direct recruitment, while the remaining 55 are conferred IAS officers. These individuals were promoted from positions such as deputy collector or from the Kerala Administrative Service.

A conferred IAS official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed long-standing frustration over discrimination.

“We hardly attend any programmes of the IAS Officers’ Association. The association provides some random posts to us in the executive committee, conveying the message that we are viewed as outcasts. There should be some change in the IAS Officers’ Association,” said the official.

However, another conferred IAS officer offered a different perspective, noting that only a few have excelled in their roles and, as a result, received key assignments.

“If an official acts timidly, then he or she may not get the opportunity to hold key posts. Alternatively, they have to be in the good books of the government, whoever is in power. There has always been a step-motherly attitude towards us. We normally get a berth in the executive committee and hardly any key posts,” said a senior conferred IAS officer.