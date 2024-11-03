Kerala

Dalit, adivasi organisations to seek law against sub-categorisation of SC/ST list

On August 1, a 7-judge Constitutional bench of the apex court upheld the validity of sub-classifications within the SC and ST categories.
KOCHI: A national conclave of dalit and adivasi organisations will be convened during the first week of February next year, demanding a law to nullify a Supreme Court judgment allowing the sub-categorisation of scheduled castes/ scheduled tribes in the quota system.

“A coordination committee was formed to facilitate the same during the south Indian conclave held in Kottayam on October 13, 14. A two-day workshop, focusing on the various topics to be discussed during the national conclave, will be held at Kaloor Renewal Centre on November 23 and 24,” said K Ambujakshan, general convener.

On August 1, a 7-judge Constitutional bench of the apex court upheld the validity of sub-classifications within the SC and ST categories. “99 per cent of the nearly 1,800 communities of SC/ST had not demanded the sub-classifications. The political parties are maintaining silence regarding the sub-classification issue,” he added.

