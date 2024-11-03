Rahul Gandhi pledges medical college for Wayanad

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised the establishment of a medical college in Wayanad during a public meeting at Areekode, as part of the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in the hill constituency.
He was joined by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the election.
Gandhi, the former Wayanad MP, expressed his deep connection to the constituency, stating, "It's not easy for me to leave Wayanad because I got tremendous love and affection from all the people here. When I was being attacked relentlessly and campaigns were launched against me, the people of Wayanad stood by me."
He reiterated his commitments to the people, saying, "Some commitments that I have made to you. Commitment to medical college... commitment of night traffic. I guarantee you, that your new MP is going to be committed to doing these things. And also, your old MP is also going to be committed. We will personally build one of the best medical colleges in the country in this constituency."
The need for a well-equipped medical college has been a pressing issue in the mountainous region, highlighted by all three political fronts in the bypoll: the Congress-led UDF, the CPI(M)-led LDF, and the BJP.
Gandhi also took the opportunity to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a lack of support for the landslide-hit region. "You saw that the Prime Minister of India came to Wayanad... but he did not really support Wayanad financially," he stated.
Despite inclement weather, hundreds of supporters gathered in the small town, patiently waiting for the Congress leader, whose meeting began over two hours later than scheduled. Earlier in the day, Rahul and Priyanka participated in corner meetings throughout Wayanad.
The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, as well as Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.
The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the seat in the last Lok Sabha elections as well as in Rae Bareli, decided to vacate Wayanad. Voting will take place on 13 November.