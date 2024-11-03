Rahul Gandhi pledges medical college for Wayanad

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised the establishment of a medical college in Wayanad during a public meeting at Areekode, as part of the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in the hill constituency.

He was joined by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the election.

Gandhi, the former Wayanad MP, expressed his deep connection to the constituency, stating, "It's not easy for me to leave Wayanad because I got tremendous love and affection from all the people here. When I was being attacked relentlessly and campaigns were launched against me, the people of Wayanad stood by me."

He reiterated his commitments to the people, saying, "Some commitments that I have made to you. Commitment to medical college... commitment of night traffic. I guarantee you, that your new MP is going to be committed to doing these things. And also, your old MP is also going to be committed. We will personally build one of the best medical colleges in the country in this constituency."