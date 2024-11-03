Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews rail projects in Kerala

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with R.N. Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway, Dr Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager of the Thiruvananthapuram Division, and other senior officials, conducted an inspection to review the railway infrastructure, including the Amrit Bharat and ongoing station redevelopment projects, boarding a special train from Aluva on Sunday.

According to a statement by the railway, the minister was welcomed by , Benny Behanan, MP, and Anwar Sadath, MLA, along with the Municipal Chairperson, Ward Councillors. Union Minister of State George Kurian and V. Muraleedharan( former Union Minister of State for External Affairs) also accompanied the minister.

"This inspection will facilitate the review of ongoing project progress and ensure the timely delivery of improvements that benefit commuters and support Southern Railway's strategic goals in infrastructure modernization and service enhancement," said the railway in its statement.