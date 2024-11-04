BJP leader Sandeep Varier hits out against party's state leadership, says he was 'humiliated'

PALAKKAD: Amid a series of internal party controversies related to the by-poll in Palakkad, the BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, a popular face of the party in Palakkad, has come out against the BJP's state leadership, and the party's candidate C Krishnakumar.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Varier, BJP's state committee member, said there was no emotional closeness by the BJP leaders towards him, especially when it was much needed. "Even today, I am just a humble BJP worker, who holds the flag, shouts slogans and puts up posters... But I have faced some mental difficulties. It is true. It cannot be hidden. I believe that a person's self-esteem is the most important thing..." he wrote.

Within three hours of writing his emotions, Varier’s post received 15,000 responses mainly from the BJP and RSS sympathisers themselves.

Directly pointing out C Krishnakumar, the state's long-time BJP leader who is now contesting in the Palakkad by-poll, Varier alleged that when his mother passed away two years ago, Krishnakumar, the state general secretary from the district, didn’t turn up to pay homage, nor had the courtesy to call and convey his condolences.

"My mother had given permission to build an office for the Sangh movement while lying sick in her bed, and even when she died, Krishnakunar did not visit my house. Your present opposing candidate Dr P Sarin and many senior level opposition leaders came running to my house... I am not worried about the rest of the people who didn’t come. But, even when I was the state office-bearer, you did not place even a wreath of the state committee on my mother’s dead body... All I have to say is don’t kill me by loving me more," read Varier's emotional post.