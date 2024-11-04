Cochin Devaswom Board urges devaswoms to find new waste disposal solutions for Thrissur Pooram

THRISSUR: While a decision on the rent for Thekkinkadu Maidan to conduct the Thrissur Pooram Exhibition remains pending, the Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has urged the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms to find a solution for disposing of the waste generated during the Thrissur Pooram starting in 2025.

In a fresh notice, the CDB made it clear that Pallithamam Ground will no longer be available for processing Pooram waste. Every year, the waste is removed from Thekkinkadu Maidan after the Pooram as a collective effort, with the Thrissur Corporation’s sanitary staff, including Haritha Karma Sena, taking the lead. Normally, the CDB-owned Pallithamam Ground is used to segregate and later dump organic waste in a pit.

At the same time, it is unclear whether any construction is planned for Pallithamam Ground. According to norms, it is the responsibility of the respective local body to manage the waste generated within its limits. With the CDB withdrawing its support for waste management, the devaswoms will now need to discuss this with the corporation and other stakeholders to arrive at a decision.

“Will the CDB do the same to political parties that organize events at Thekkinkadu Maidan? Why is it a problem for the CDB only when it comes to Thrissur Pooram?” asked Baiju Thazhakattu, president of the Poora Premi Sangham.

A majority of the 10 temples participating in the Thrissur Pooram are under the CDB. However, the elephants for the parade, caparisons, and parasols are provided by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms, the main organizers of the event. The organizers cover these expenses from the income generated by the Thrissur Pooram Exhibition.

Every year, a share of the collection from the Thrissur Pooram Exhibition on sample fireworks day, the following day, and on Thrissur Pooram day is given to the Thrissur Corporation to support its activities, including waste management during the Pooram days. While the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms remain uncertain about the final decision regarding Thekkinkadu Maidan, the latest issue of waste disposal has placed an additional burden on the organizers.