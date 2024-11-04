Ezhome Apparel Park: Stitching a success in state’s garment industry

KANNUR: Ezhome Apparel Park, in Kannur, is a sartorial success story. From supplying student police uniforms to lottery agents’ outfits, it has been stitching up a profitable business, producing garments with precision and quality. The tailoring unit, which began its operation in 2011 with 40 members from various Kudumbashree groups in the panchayat, has gradually carved a niche for itself in the state’s apparel sector.

Launched with an initial capital of Rs 12.8 lakh, accessed through bank loans, the unit cleared its debt within three years and now operates on a profit, which is distributed among its members. Now in its 13th year, the park has grown into a well-established organisation, producing uniforms, wedding attire and much more.

It handles orders from around 25 educational institutions in the district and supplies garments to Kudumbashree units across the state. Equipped with advanced machinery, including 26 single-needle sewing machines, the unit has expanded its product range.

During the pandemic, the park gained renown for its ‘Nightingale’ brand of nighties, introduced with backing from the District Mission. Today, it manufactures not just garments but also eco-friendly cloth bags for Supplyco, besides national flags. By offering a price advantage compared to private manufacturers, the park’s products have gained popularity at Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs and Saras Melas. Soon, its products will be made available online through Kudumbashree’s Pocket Mart platform.