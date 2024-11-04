Guruvayur Devaswom asks devotees to stop offering tulsi, sparks row

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Devaswom has requested devotees to refrain from offering tulsi (basil) at the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple, sparking a controversy among devotees and organisations who argue that it infringes on their rights.

Temple authorities emphasise that tulsi leaves offered by devotees are not used for rituals or garlands, but instead are handed over to a firm for extracting value-added products. However, due to pesticide contamination in tulsi bought from private vendors, the firm deems it unusable and discards it. This has led the temple administration to strongly advise against offering tulsi purchased from shops.

For the past year, the devaswom has been making announcements inside the temple, citing concerns about the purity of tulsi sourced from private parties. Experts on temple rituals note that devotees often buy flowers and gold or red ‘Pattukonakam’ to offer at the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Krishna, in line with practices at temples across India and in some regions of Kerala.

However, in central Kerala, flowers offered by devotees are typically not used for ‘archana’ or garlands. At the Guruvayur temple, specific families have traditionally been responsible for arranging flowers for poojas and rituals, with certain flowers prohibited and others deemed essential for specific ceremonies.