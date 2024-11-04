‘In a shambles’: Sorry state of archives in Kerala has experts sounding alarm bells

KOCHI: In 1993, the central government enacted special legislation for the conservation and preservation of ‘public records’ in the country. Several states followed it up with initiatives to protect the rich archival history they possess.

In 2023, Kerala passed the Public Records Act. As a part of its implementation, inspections and public sittings by a special committee of officials, comprising the minister of archeology and archives, were held at all four state archive centres.

According to experts, archives in the state need urgent protection and conservation.

“Archival material are treasures of national importance. They hold the history of the nation, and culture, and they answer many questions. Such materials in our possession are in a highly dilapidated state right now,’” Cherai Ramdas, an independent researcher and historian, told TNIE.

“Archives once lost can never be retrieved. The condition of many of our records is saddening. On the racks of the archives we see the sole evidence of our history torn, withered, decayed, and even misplaced,” he says, sounding the alarm bell.

Retired archivist Abdul Majeed echoed the views. “It is not only the state of the archival materials. The whole system is in a shambles. It lacks systematic organisation at the very core. There are no proper racks, no catalogues and no qualified professionals to maintain the records,” he says.