Kerala bureaucrat lands in soup over Hindu officers’ WhatsApp group

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries and commerce director K Gopalakrishnan has courted controversy over a WhatsApp group ‘Mallu Hindu Off’ with Hindu bureaucrats as members that he allegedly created. The IAS officer’s colleagues had received WhatsApp notifications of being added to the group.

The group was reportedly started on Diwali day, with Gopalakrishnan allegedly sending invites to not just serving Hindu IAS officers but also retired chief secretaries belonging to the community. After the issue snowballed into a major controversy, 11 WhatsApp groups that were created in his name were deleted.

Maintaining that his phone had been hacked, Gopalakrishnan told TNIE that the groups were not created by him. He said ‘Mallu Muslim Off’ was among the groups that were created in his name.

The majority of the bureaucrats received a WhatsApp notification on Thursday informing them of being added to the ‘Mallu Hindu Off’ group.