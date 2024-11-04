Kerala school sports meet kicks off today

KOCHI: The biggest school sporting event in India is set to get underway at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Monday. The Kerala State School Sports Meet will see 24,000 students from schools across the state, including 1,562 students with special needs and 50 from schools in the Gulf, competing in 20 events spread across 13 venues.
This is the first time that children with special needs and those from the Gulf are getting a chance to compete against their counterparts from within the state. Another highlight of the 21st edition of the Meet is that it has been modelled on the Olympics.
To ensure the smooth running and coordination of activities, an extensive organizing committee has been formed, with the Chief Minister as the chief patron, other ministers and the Assembly Speaker as patrons, Minister P. Rajeeve as chairman, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar as working chairman, and MPs and MLAs from the Ernakulam district as vice-chairmen. The Director General of Public Education serves as the convener.
The meet will begin at 4 p.m. with the games’ brand ambassador, hockey star P. R. Sreejesh, and Education Minister V. Sivankutty lighting the lamp. Actor Mammootty will inaugurate the cultural programmes. A march past by 3,500 students and a cultural performance by 4,000 students from 32 schools in and around the city will add colour to the opening ceremony.
The formal inauguration will be followed by a band march and the march past. Thereafter, a procession of the ‘queen and flower girls’ representing Kochi will walk down the track. The Naval NCC cadets will perform the 24 Kochi formation, and 1,000 students will then present a mass drill, followed by a Zumba performance by another 1,000 students.
A free hand exercise by 1,000 students, a cultural programme by the Queen of Arabian Sea team, and an art show in two categories namely Cochin Carnival and Athachamayam are also slated to be held as part of the inaugural ceremony.
On November 5, the competitions will begin in various events, including athletics, inclusive athletics, badminton, football, and throwball. Along with medals and certificates for the winners, the district with the most points will be awarded an ever-rolling trophy named after the Chief Minister. Olive leaf crowns, similar to those used in the Olympics, are also ready to be presented to the winners.
KITE to provide real-time updates
Kochi: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is implementing a range of technological solutions to modernise the coverage of the state school sports meet. A portal and live broadcast, featuring a helicam set to capture the excitement of the cycling events on the Container Road, will provide real-time updates on the multi-sport event. Commentators from the Athletics Federation of India Sreekumaran Nair, Griselda Xavier, Abhilash, Simi Maryam, and Mahesh will provide full time commentary for KITE VICTERS. The initiative aims to make the organisation and coverage of the event a high-tech experience.