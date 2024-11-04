Kerala school sports meet kicks off today

KOCHI: The biggest school sporting event in India is set to get underway at the Maharaja’s College Stadium in Kochi on Monday. The Kerala State School Sports Meet will see 24,000 students from schools across the state, including 1,562 students with special needs and 50 from schools in the Gulf, competing in 20 events spread across 13 venues.

This is the first time that children with special needs and those from the Gulf are getting a chance to compete against their counterparts from within the state. Another highlight of the 21st edition of the Meet is that it has been modelled on the Olympics.

To ensure the smooth running and coordination of activities, an extensive organizing committee has been formed, with the Chief Minister as the chief patron, other ministers and the Assembly Speaker as patrons, Minister P. Rajeeve as chairman, Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar as working chairman, and MPs and MLAs from the Ernakulam district as vice-chairmen. The Director General of Public Education serves as the convener.

The meet will begin at 4 p.m. with the games’ brand ambassador, hockey star P. R. Sreejesh, and Education Minister V. Sivankutty lighting the lamp. Actor Mammootty will inaugurate the cultural programmes. A march past by 3,500 students and a cultural performance by 4,000 students from 32 schools in and around the city will add colour to the opening ceremony.