KSRTC launches 24 approved 'food halts' for enhanced passenger dining

KOCHI: It was ‘food’ for thought for the KSRTC. With the state road transporter deciding to enhance passenger convenience, concerns about dining options on long-haul services could soon be a thing of the past.

The KSRTC’s ‘food halts’ will now take place at select restaurants identified for serving “quality food with excellent hygiene practices.” The corporation has released a list of 24 approved restaurants across the state and issued strict directions to the crew to stop buses only at these eateries, rather than at their discretion.

“It has come to our notice that KSRTC buses have been stopping at various restaurants, besides those located within depots, to the benefit of crew and staff. We have received many complaints from commuters regarding such eateries and canteens. As a solution, we invited expressions of interest from various restaurants and conducted spot examinations based on factors like food quality, hygiene of facilities, including storerooms and clean restrooms.

A list of restaurants that met our minimum standards has been prepared based on this assessment,” said Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar. The buses can halt at these outlets only during designated times for breakfast, lunch, tea and snacks, and dinner.

“The time schedule for halts at restaurants outside bus stands should be clearly displayed on buses, behind the driver’s cabin. The names of the restaurants should also be displayed. Passengers should be informed in advance about the food halts and the time allotted for them. Buses should resume their journey only after ensuring that all passengers have boarded. If trips are delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, such as traffic blocks, then buses will be permitted to halt at the restaurants even beyond the scheduled time,” stated a memorandum issued to all unit heads recently.