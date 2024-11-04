SYS secretary criticises IUML leader over comments on Samastha

KOZHIKODE: Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state secretary Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakadavu criticized IUML state secretary K. M. Shaji on Sunday, suggesting that the latter’s comments on Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama (Samastha) may be part of a broader conspiracy to destabilize the organization.

The SYS leader launched the attack on Shaji following his comments about Samastha Mushavara member Umar Faizi Mukkam, who questioned the qualifications of Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal to hold the position of Qazi of a Mahal in Valanchery. Shaji had demanded action against Umar Faizi.

However, Faizi Ambalakadavu accused Shaji of echoing sentiments that seem designed to weaken the influence of Samastha, a leading Sunni Muslim organization in Kerala. He alleged that certain ideological groups, such as the Salafi and Jamaat-e-Islami, have historically opposed Samastha’s values and objectives, and he contended that these groups have faced resistance from Sunni organizations.

In response, Shaji, while addressing the media in Kozhikode, emphasized the historical and ideological significance of Samastha within the Muslim League’s supporter base. Shaji pointed out that a majority of League members align with Samastha’s values and stated that any perceived attacks on Samastha would be met with robust defense. However, he also expressed concern over alleged political infiltration, claiming that certain groups have covertly established influence within the community, analogous to “sleeping cells.”